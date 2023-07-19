Content
Still no arrest in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., homicide

RCMP are still searching for the person responsible for the death of a 28-year-old male from Behchokǫ̀, a news release says. The suspicious death was upgraded to homicide Wednesday.

Young man, aged 28, was found lifeless Tuesday morning

The RCMP detachment in Yellowknife on Aug. 3, 2021. Police are now calling a death in Behchokǫ̀ earlier this week a homicide. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

N.W.T. RCMP are still searching for the person responsible for the death of a 28-year-old man in Behchokǫ̀, which they are now calling a homicide. 

In a news release, police said the man was found in a grassy area next to a roadway around 7 a.m. Tuesday. 

The major crimes unit was sent to investigate, alongside other specialized police units. 

People with information about what happened are asked to contact Behchokǫ̀ RCMP at 392-1111, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

