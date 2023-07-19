Still no arrest in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., homicide

N.W.T. RCMP are still searching for the person responsible for the death of a 28-year-old man in Behchokǫ̀, which they are now calling a homicide.

In a news release, police said the man was found in a grassy area next to a roadway around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The major crimes unit was sent to investigate, alongside other specialized police units.

People with information about what happened are asked to contact Behchokǫ̀ RCMP at 392-1111, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).