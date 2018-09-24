Behchoko grieves after woman found dead in burning structure

The community of Behchoko, N.W.T., is grieving after a woman was found dead in a burning structure Saturday morning.

Daphne Mantla says she was walking in the community with friends when they saw smoke and moved closer to see what was happening.

"We thought it was like somebody's house on fire but we got closer and it turns out that it was a warehouse that had caught on fire," the 22-year-old said.

"I was just thinking if everybody was okay, and it was just really crazy."

In a news release, RCMP said emergency personnel responded to a shed fire around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday.

A woman was later found dead in the shed, which was on residential property.

Mantla said community members are sad and worried after hearing about the death.

The territory's coroner service has not released the cause of the woman's death.

'It's pretty sad'

Authorities have also not released the identity of the victim, but Mantla says community members believe it was a local woman.

"It's pretty sad to be honest. They said they found a body and everybody's worried and … it's a hard time. Everybody knew [her]," she said. "We always see her around happy, smiling."

Mantla said the last time she saw the woman was four days ago. She said the woman's family lives in Behchoko.

"I just hope everybody watches themselves, takes it easy," she said.

The RCMP, territory's coroner service and office of the fire marshal are investigating the incident.