Deadly overnight shed fire kills woman in Behchoko

A fire which engulfed a shed in Behchoko, N.W.T. early Saturday morning has killed a woman, RCMP say.

Police were called to help the local fire department at about 1:20 a.m., and officers arrived to see the shed in flames, according to an RCMP press release Saturday.

A woman was later found dead in the shed, which was on residential property, and has still not been identified.

Police are asking the public to report any missing women among friends, relatives or acquaintances to help with their investigation.

The territory's coroner service, office of the fire marshal, and RCMP are investigating.

Anyone with information can call RCMP at 867-392-1111.