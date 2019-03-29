Behchoko's volunteer fire chief awarded Governor General's medal

A longtime volunteer firefighter from Behchoko, N.W.T., has been awarded a medal from Canada's Governor General.

Rene Camsell received a Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers at a ceremony in Ottawa last Tuesday.

In Yellowknife on Friday, Camsell told CBC News he "was kind of shocked" when he got the initial phone call about the award.

The 51-year-old became a volunteer firefighter in the '80s. He got interested in it after joining a baseball team and connecting with a volunteer firefighter who was part of the team.

Camsell said he became the chief of the Behchoko department about 10 years ago. He's also been the captain of the local search and rescue team for several years.

He said being a firefighter can be a challenging position, especially the on-call aspect of it.

"Some days they don't want to get out of bed, but they get out of bed," Camsell said of his fellow volunteers.

He said he continues to volunteer because his community is important to him and he wants to support it.

Rene Camsell with his Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers in Ottawa. (Submitted by Rene Camsell)

Camsell's trip to Ottawa was the first time he visited the nation's capital city, and he was incredulous over seeing a red carpet leading to the bus to take him to the ceremony.

He said he was also nervous seeing so many people at the event.

"My hand was just shaking," Camsell said, recounting the moment he was called up to shake Gov. Gen. Julie Payette's hand and collect his award.

One of the keys to his success, he said, is treating others like they're part of a family — his personal family, his firefighter family, and such.

"If I [got] it, anybody could get it."