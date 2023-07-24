Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., on evacuation alert due wildfire burning nearby

Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., has issued an evacuation alert to residents.

The community of about 2,000 northwest of Yellowknife has been keeping tabs on the wildfire burning about 30 kilometres to the east. Monday's notice came as heavy smoke blankets the community.

"Residents of Behchokǫ̀ are advised to be prepared to evacuate on short notice due to a wildfire in the area," the alert reads.

If the evacuation alert turns into an order, it would be the fourth N.W.T. community to evacuate due to wildfire this season.

The wildfire, which also threatened Highway 3 over the weekend, was last mapped at nearly 63,500 hectares. Fire crews have been working to halt its growth toward Behchokǫ̀ and the highway.

The notice says residents should register in case of evacuation and updates will be posted to the Ko Gocho Sportsplex Centre Facebook page.

The territorial government also issued a critical wildfire alert Monday afternoon at the request of the community's emergency managers.