Behchoko elder using materials from the dump to fix up his house

An elder in Behchoko, N.W.T., is getting creative to maintain his house — he's using scraps of material from the dump.

In the North, housing materials are at a premium and, like so many other communities, Behchoko is in a housing crisis. Many of its residents are homeless, living in abandoned buildings, or living with family in overcrowded homes.

While John Wedzin, 76, and his 79-year-old wife own their home, they're pensioners on a fixed income, and can't afford to buy expensive supplies to keep it up. Wedzin is always looking for drywall, his windows have cracks, and they don't have functioning heat, so they rely on a wood stove.

"You know how much a light bill is? $390 a month. Water bill is over hundred a month. Expensive," he said.

Wedzin bought his home in 1979 for $10,000. He is a retired carpenter and has the skills to keep his home in shape, so he combs through the Behchoko landfill for stuff he can use.

"Some people, they throw away a window or a door? I take it, I fix it up," he said. "It's still in good shape but they throw it away."

Wedzin's home in Behchoko, N.W.T. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

He says Behchoko's housing authority, which fixes up government housing units, often throws away damaged materials. He finds the supplies at the dump and takes them home.

"I put the glue in there, the clamp. It's just like a new door," said Wedzin.

Wedzin has also been trying to keep up maintaining his sewage tank. He can't afford to fix the pump, which is deteriorating, so he has to make sure it doesn't freeze in winter.

But with no help, it is hard. He injured his back years ago and simply can't keep up.

"I work little bit, my back feels pain."

For now, Wedzin says he's trying to get things done bit by bit, doing small jobs at a time.