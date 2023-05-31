Behchokǫ̀ woman sentenced to 3.5 years for fatal drunk driving crash

Families on both sides of an impaired driving trial shed tears in the courtroom in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T. on Wednesday afternoon.

Kelsi Camsell, 32, who pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm, was sentenced to 3.5 years in custody. It took N.W.T. Supreme Court Justice Lousie Charbonneau almost an hour to read her decision in the makeshift courtroom at the community's Kǫ̀ Gocho Sportsplex Centre.

"This brings me no joy … you are still very young and have a lot of life ahead," Charbonneau said.

The charges stem from June 20, 2021. Camsell was intoxicated and behind the wheel on Highway 3 that day when she crashed the vehicle, killing Felix Black (Nitsi'izah Wetade), 22, and injuring another passenger.

The memorial cross on N.W.T.'s Highway 3 for Felix Black, who was killed in a drunk driving crash in June of 2021. (Jenna Dulewich/CBC)

Crown prosecutor Clare Brackley had asked for 3.5 years in her sentencing submission on Wednesday, while defence lawyer Jay Bran asked for two years, less one day on house arrest.

In making her decision, Charbonneau said she took into account aggravating factors such as the fact the vehicle was full with three other passengers, the alcohol consumption, the distance travelled on the highway and the speed the vehicle was going before the crash — 178 kilometres an hour.

Justice Charbonneau also spoke of the mitigating factors, including the steps to address addictions, the show of remorse and most of all — the guilty plea.

"A person who gives up the right to a trial gives up a lot," Charbonneau said.

But in the end, Charbonneau said any sentence under two years would be inappropriate — meaning options for house arrest wouldn't be allowed.

"Drinking and driving that results in death is one of the most serious offences in the law," Charbonneau said.

Family members wept loudly after the sentence was delivered. Camsell also cried as she hugged several people before being escorted out of the arena by RCMP.

Too early for forgiveness

Black's adoptive and biological family also cried after the decision was read.

Crown prosecutor Brackley said no sentence would be adequate for the pain and suffering felt by the family.

Felix Black died at age 22 in a highway crash. (Jenna Dulewich/CBC)

Family members shared several stories that painted a picture of who Felix Black was: A brother who spent 12 hours in the delivery room with his sister. A grandson who promised to take care of his grandfather. A step-brother who was going to teach his younger siblings how to play hand games. A son who had a smile and laugh that was contagious to everyone around him.

"Your first child is always a special gift and my son was and still is the joy of my life," Laverne Lafferty, Felix's biological mother, wrote in her victim impact statement.

Losing Felix on Father's Day was particularly painful, as many family members mentioned how the 22-year-old loved all his nieces and nephews and would have made a great father.

Natasha Black, Felix's sister, said he never called the younger kids by their names because they were all "his babies."

"I wish I could say he was a father because he loved kids," she said through tears.

A handful of family members mentioned forgiveness for Camsell in their victim impact statements, saying it was too soon to consider it.

"I cannot forgive you and it's not because of hate," wrote Angus Black, Felix's brother.

"You need to make that change so society can accept the new person you become and at that time, I will be able to forgive you because you won't be the same person that killed my brother."