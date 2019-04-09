RCMP investigating 'suspicious' death, confirms lockdown, in Behchoko

The N.W.T. RCMP major crimes unit is investigating the "suspicious death" of a man in the community, according to a press release Tuesday.

The statement says the man was found unresponsive around 1 p.m. Monday and transported to the Behchoko Health Centre.

"He was declared deceased and police began investigating the sudden death of a male," states the release.

Family members have confirmed to CBC that the man killed was Archie Wedzin.

The RCMP did not provide the cause of death.

According to a Facebook post by his sister NoraWedzin, he was a "loving father to his six daughters and two sons."

On Monday RCMP said an incident was unfolding but did not elaborate. A statement said there was no risk to the public.

Terri Douglas, the vice-principal at Elizabeth Mackenzie Elementary School in Behchoko, said the school received a call prompting a lockdown a little after 4 p.m., when only the janitors were still in the building.

RCMP say the forensic identification services and police dog services are assisting with the investigation, as well as the N.W.T. Coroner Service.

"The investigation is in early stages with no further information at this time as officers conduct the investigation."

Separate lockdown in community Monday

RCMP also confirmed Tuesday afternoon that they responded to a report of a person with a firearm in the community of Behchoko on Monday afternoon, initiating a lockdown for local schools and agencies.

According to the release, RCMP received a report of a man walking with a firearm. Police were initially unable to locate the man and initiated the lockdown as a precaution.

The release, issued at approximately 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, says the lockdown and search was concluded at 8:00 p.m. on Monday evening.

RCMP were unable to corroborate information from the report, and police say in the release that they do not believe the community is at risk.

Marie York-Condon, a spokesperson for the RCMP, confirmed to CBC in an email that the lockdown was a "separate event" from the incident that led to the suspicious death.