Behchoko man's death now being investigated as a homicide

The death of Archie Wedzin in Behchoko, N.W.T., is now being investigated as a homicide, according to an RCMP press release Friday.

Wedzin was found unresponsive at approximately 1 p.m. Monday and later declared dead. Police immediately began an investigation.

RCMP had previously classified the man's death as suspicious.

Police still do not identify the man, but family members previously told CBC that Wedzin, a "loving father" to six daughters and two sons, was the man found dead on Monday.

Wedzin was 59 years old, according to an obituary notice.

Police say no suspect has been charged.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything between 8 and 11 a.m. on Monday in the residential area near the Ko Go Cho Complex in Behchoko to contact RCMP.