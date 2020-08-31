Single-vehicle crash near Behchokǫ̀ over weekend sends woman to hospital

A woman is in the hospital after a single-vehicle car crash over the weekend near Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., according to RCMP.

Behchokǫ̀ RCMP got a call about a collision on Highway 3, about 30 kilometres outside of the community, at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

"A single car rolled over," reads an email to the CBC on Monday.

Police said they went to the scene with the community's emergency medical services.

The Yellowknife fire department used the jaws of life to get the driver out of the car, according to the statement.

The 19-year-old woman was taken to Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife and later transferred to Edmonton for more treatment, said RCMP.

"Preliminary findings suggest that alcohol could have been a factor," said RCMP.

A collision analyst was also at the scene, said RCMP. Police said they're continuing to investigate.