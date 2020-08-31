Skip to Main Content
Single-vehicle crash near Behchokǫ̀ over weekend sends woman to hospital
North

Single-vehicle crash near Behchokǫ̀ over weekend sends woman to hospital

RCMP say "a single car rolled over," injuring a 19-year-old woman early Sunday morning.

19-year-old woman sent to Edmonton for further treatment, say police

CBC News ·
A file photo of a car heading down a stretch of Highway 3, between Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀. Police say there was a single-vehicle crash Sunday on the highway about 30 kilometres outside of the community. (Chantal Dubuc/CBC)

A woman is in the hospital after a single-vehicle car crash over the weekend near Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., according to RCMP.

Behchokǫ̀ RCMP got a call about a collision on Highway 3, about 30 kilometres outside of the community, at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

"A single car rolled over," reads an email to the CBC on Monday.

Police said they went to the scene with the community's emergency medical services.

The Yellowknife fire department used the jaws of life to get the driver out of the car, according to the statement.

The 19-year-old woman was taken to Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife and later transferred to Edmonton for more treatment, said RCMP.

"Preliminary findings suggest that alcohol could have been a factor," said RCMP.

A collision analyst was also at the scene, said RCMP. Police said they're continuing to investigate.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now