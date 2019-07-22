2 dead in weekend car accident near Behchoko

Two people died in a car accident over the weekend near Behchoko, N.W.T.

Madelaine Pasquayak says her nephew Ryan Chocolate, 30, was killed when the car he was driving from Yellowknife to Behchoko flipped and ended up in a pond.

According to a news release from the RCMP, the front-seat passenger, a 29-year-old woman, also "died at the scene as a result of the incident" on Highway 3. Both were from Behchoko.

Two people in the back seat were able to escape. RCMP say one passenger had non-life-threatening injuries and was sent to hospital.

Pasquayak says Chocolate had agreed to drive the other passengers to the community.

"I don't know what happened, but they ended up in the water. And all four wheels were upright. They were exposed," she said.

RCMP were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. Saturday near the corner to enter Behchoko. The RCMP are still investigating the incident, and working with the N.W.T. coroner's office.

Loving father

Pasquayak called her nephew an "awesome young man," who had two young daughters.

"He had such a love for his daughters," she said.

The family had been at Lac Ste. Anne in Alberta, the site of a Catholic pilgrimage every July. Pasquayak also headed there from Edmonton to be with her brother, Chocolate's father, and the rest of the family.

"The people have been very comforting and you know just there for us, so that's comforting."