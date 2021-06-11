Behchokǫ̀ residents asked to flush faucets after boil-water advisory lifted

People living in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., don't have to boil their water before drinking it anymore, after public health lifted a boil-water advisory Friday.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer recommends residents and businesses flush their water supply by running cold water faucets and drinking fountains for one minute before using them.

All devices that use water for consumption, like coffee makers, ice-making machines and water softeners, should also be cleaned, flushed, or drained, while all point-of-use filters should be replaced.

Hot water tanks should be drained and refilled and water tanks should be drained and cleaned, said public health.

The boil-water advisory was issued Wednesday after a mechanical problem at the water plant resulted in turbid water. The turbidity has since "dropped to acceptable levels," said a statement from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

No illnesses related to drinking water were reported, the office said.