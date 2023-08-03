Behchokǫ̀ residents to go home Thursday, 10 days after fire evacuation

The community government of Behchokǫ̀ has said residents can begin to return home starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, 10 days after the community was evacuated due to fire.

The news came in a Facebook post from the community's senior administrative officer, Pushp Seth.

The return applies primarily to residents of Rae. Edzo residents began returning to the community earlier this week. People in both parts of Behchokǫ will remain on evacuation alert. That means they could be asked to leave with one hour's notice in case fire activity increases.

In his post, Seth wrote power will be restored in Rae by 2 p.m. on Thursday.

People who live along the Frank Channel are asked to remain in Yellowknife.

Firefighters are still at work along Highway 3 and along the Frank Channel south of Rae, according to a news release from N.W.T. Fire. People are asked to be cautious while driving in the area.

People can also expect to see smoke along the Rae access road. "Crews are onsite to address any hotspots which flare up," the news release reads.

N.W.T. Fire also notes that fire can cause damage to trees and root systems, and warns people to be careful of falling trees while in the bush.