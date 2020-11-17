Behchokǫ̀ RCMP asking public's help in finding armed robbery suspect

Behchokǫ̀ RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding a man who allegedly attempted an armed robbery at a restaurant, it said in a news release on Tuesday.

A man wearing a mask and alleged to have had a gun entered Trappers Restaurant around 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 13 and demanded money from an employee, according to the release.

"Before the employee could interact with the suspect further, the suspect fled the building heading north. No one was injured," the release reads.

Police are looking for a suspect they say was wearing a black puffy jacket, blue jeans, black gloves, a black half face mask and may have had a dark hooded sweatshirt under the jacket.

Behchokǫ̀ RCMP are asking anyone who may have information about this incident, or who may know someone who matches the description, to contact them at 392-1111.

People may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text "nwtnutips" plus a message to 274637.