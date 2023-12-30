Behchokǫ̀'s holiday alcohol ban aimed at keeping celebrations safe, says chief

What started as a 10-day, temporary prohibition order on alcohol was extended another 10 days by Behchokǫ̀'s community government.

The original ban ran from Dec. 15 to 24.

"We just want to make sure we don't have any alcohol issues, especially at special gatherings," said Behchokǫ̀ Chief Clifford Daniels, who said the order ends Tuesday at midnight.

Those special gatherings were aplenty in the community this December. A scroll through the community's Facebook page shows a packed schedule of drum dances, feasts and other events.

Daniels said the town pushed for as much community engagement as possible this year.

"We're happy to see people participating — that's how it was in the past when our communities would come together to celebrate," he said.

He added he wanted community members to know their presence was valued.

"We're encouraging people to be festive without alcohol."

Alcohol use generally spikes in the community around the holidays, but the town decided to use extra caution after a year of concerning substance use in the community.

The prohibition also came after a difficult summer of wildfires that saw the community evacuated and burned homes and cabins.

Behchokǫ̀ also saw a population surge this week, due to the arrival of 18 snowmobiles from Whatı̀. Riders followed the old winter road in honour of Frank Gargan, a beloved and long-time resident of Whatı̀.

Even more entered the community for hand games tournaments.

Jane Weyallon Armstrong, MLA for Monfwi, told CBC the order was about keeping things under control.

"We do have addiction issues — it's to keep people safe," she said. "I support my community government in these decisions."

Daniels said in his experience, community members tend to appreciate temporary prohibition orders.

"We do call for a temporary prohibition order now and then," he said. "Even extended ones."

"I think people need to really know they're appreciated for their effort."