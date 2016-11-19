High-speed internet arrives in Behchokǫ̀

Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T. is the latest northern community to gain access to high-speed internet.

Starting Monday residents in Behchokǫ can residents can register for Northwestel's fibre internet service.

A news release says customers can now use data, watch TV and browse the internet up to 16 times faster than before, Behchokǫ̀'s internet speeds now match those available in major northern centres.

"Northwestel is proud to be opening up a new level of connectivity to Behchokǫ̀ with Fibre-to-the-home," Northwestel president Curtis Shaw said in a news release. "We're using the same technology used in cities like Edmonton and Toronto and bringing it home to our north."

The improvements to Behchokǫ̀'s internet come as part of Northwestel's Every Community project, a three-year plan to bring unlimited high speed internet to 10,000 homes in the Yukon and the N.W.T.

This is the company's largest-ever construction project.

"We know these improvements will help contribute to a thriving community for decades to come," Shaw said.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Northwestel will be limiting the number of installations they do every week to make sure there is enough time to follow proper health and safety procedures.

The first phase of installations will focus on single-dwelling homes. Apartment buildings and businesses that need a more complex installation will be connected later on.