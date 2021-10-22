N.W.T. health officials extend Behchokǫ COVID-19 containment order until Oct. 29

The containment order to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Behchokǫ, N.W.T., will be extended an extra week, to Oct. 29, the N.W.T. chief public health officer said Thursday.

The current containment order was scheduled to be lifted Friday at 5 p.m., and replaced with a territory-wide public health order.

In an early Thursday evening news release, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola said that although the number of cases continues to decrease in the community — the number of reported active cases in Behchokǫ peaked at 163 on Oct. 7, and stands Thursday at 66 — the situation in Behchokǫ is not resolving as quickly as expected.

She said the chain of transmission for some people in the community who tested positive for COVID-19 today was not clear.

Kandola said that indicates community transmission is still going on in Behchokǫ, and is posing a risk to the health and safety of residents.

Kandolda said she made the decision after consulting with local leadership in the community.