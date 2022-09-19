After three weeks in the N.W.T., carnival wraps up with visit to Behchokǫ̀

A travelling carnival that spent three weeks in the N.W.T. officially wrapped up with a visit to Behchokǫ̀ on Saturday.

One carnival worker who goes by the name "Crazzy Bob" said he enjoyed his first visit to the territory.

Carnival workers Crazzy Bob, Spiderman and Hercules. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

"Never been to the Northwest Territories before and first time with the company so this is pretty cool. People around here are pretty amazing — pretty friendly, too," he said.

The carnival was set up outside the Kǫ̀ Gocho Sportsplex Centre in Behchokǫ last weekend after spending two weekends in Yellowknife.

Justina Lamouelle, back, and Dahlia Lamouelle were at the carnival in Behchokǫ̀ on Saturday. The carnival wrapped up its three week N.W.T. trip on Saturday. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

Dahlia Lamouelle was at the event on Saturday afternoon, where she said enjoyed the rides and the music most.

Mikayla Kryzanowski runs Wild Rose Shows Inc., the carnival's operator.

She said the event decided to set up in Behchokǫ̀ after hearing good things through word of mouth.

"We just heard from other carnivals that it was pretty good here so we thought we'd give it a try," she said.

A carnival visited Behchokǫ̀ in mid-September after spending two weeks in Yellowknife. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

Kryzanowski said the carnival hopes to return again next year.