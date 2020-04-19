This beer batter burbot recipe is intoxicatingly good 

When it comes to fish, there are countless ways to prepare it.

You can smoke it, bake it, dry it… cook it on a rock if you want.

You pretty much can't go wrong when it comes to fish.

But sometimes, when the moment is right — like after a long day fishing — there's nothing better than deep fried fish coated in beer batter.

Just ask Dan Coombs who says he loves the classic pub style feel that beer batter gives the fish.

Dan Coombs loves to eat all kinds of fish. Here are some trout and burbot he caught guarded by some furry friends. (Dan Coombs)

"If it's done right there should be a variety of textures on the batter, crispy bits and soft bits," Coombs said from his home in Yellowknife.

Coombs said he loves to go for adventures, get outside and enjoy the sunshine. For him that means lots of ice fishing in the warm spring weather.

"Burbot (ling, eelpout, lawyers… the fish of many names) have been biting around Yellowknife," Coombs said in his recent post on CBC North's Facebook recipe page.

That's where he shared this delicious recipe.

"My mix is two cups flour, half [teaspoon] baking powder, 1 egg, [a teaspoon] cornstarch, tablespoon or so of old bay Cajun seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, salt to taste."

And then of course, the most important part.

"[A] can and a half-ish of amber beer, so the consistency is like melted ice cream," he said.

Then there's one last critical move.

Dan Coombs loves to cook his fresh caught burbot in beer batter. The end result is moist and delicious. (Dan Coombs)

"Swim the fillets into the oil… don't drop. Having the oil hot enough is key as well."

Coombs said the "batter should start frying as soon as it touches the oil."

He said a deep fryer is best for this recipe and the temperature should be set at 385 F.

"Fish stays nice and moist," he said.

Once it's done, Coombs said this delicious meal needs nothing more than a fresh squeeze of lemon, with a side of chips, of course.