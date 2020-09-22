'It was really disgusting': 2 cases of bedbugs reported at N.W.T. isolation hotels

Aaron Flunkie can count 12 red bite marks spread out all over his body, and is constantly resisting the urge to scratch them.

He has been isolating at Chateau Nova Hotel in Yellowknife, one of the territorial government's designated isolation centres, since Wednesday.

Northwest Territories residents who travel outside the North have to isolate for two weeks in either Yellowknife, Inuvik, Hay River or Fort Smith when they return.

"I've been getting severe bite marks and I had no idea what it was from," said Flunkie.

On Sunday night Flunkie said he ordered pizza, and threw the hot box down on the bed. That's when he said he first saw the bugs. Hot steam can penetrate soft surfaces, and is often used as a way of killing the bugs.

"I noticed something black that was moving, I lifted the pizza box and I just saw bed bugs crawling out of the bed, out of the sheets."

Flunkie said he knew they were bedbugs right away, because he has encountered them before.

"It was really disgusting," he said.

2 separate reports of bedbugs at isolation centres

The territorial government confirmed to CBC News on Tuesday that it is aware of a two reports in the past month of bedbugs at different isolation centres.

It became aware of the first on Sept. 1 through social media, and "immediately began an investigation."

Mike Westwick, a government spokesperson, told CBC News via email that they would not be naming the isolation centre, but took immediate action with guidance from health officials, including cleaning several rooms in the affected area.

"For the guest's part, they were moved immediately to another room, only to find that the bedbugs had moved with them through their clothing," said Westwick, adding that the guest was given personal items including clothing and a new room.

Aaron Flunkie shows one of the red bites on his arm. He says he can count 12 in total. (Danielle d'Entremont/CBC)

Westwick said the territory received another report on Monday about someone with bedbug bites.

"We worked with hotel staff to get the individual and those accompanying them to a new room. We also offered to arrange medical attention if-required. The individual indicated it wasn't," said Westwick.

He said the territory is investigating the situation right now, and that environmental health will be working with the hotel to ensure the proper protocols are followed to avoid further exposures.

Flunkie confirmed to CBC that when he went down to the front desk they switched his room, but said they didn't give any details about extermination at the time.

I've been getting severe bite marks and I had no idea what it was from. - Aaron Flunkie, isolation centre guest

"I did go downstairs, I did tell them to move me because there were tons of bed bugs on the bed, and they didn't say anything about exterminating."

He was moved to a new room, but said no one gave him further information about sanitization procedures for bedbugs. Flunkie said he sought advice from friends and made sure his clothing was washed.

Aaron Flunkie's hand has multiple red bites on it. He says they are very itchy and uncomfortable. (Danielle d'Entremont/CBC)

Who is responsible for people in isolation?

Westwick said the territory will not be naming the isolation centres affected by bedbugs because they are confident the right protocols are being followed to keep the situations contained.

"We have confirmed the facility has professional pest control programs in place and is monitoring for bugs," he said.

Westwick said these programs normally include the use of mattress covers, monitoring of high-likelihood areas, and "immediate follow up/steam heat treatment of the room and rooms nearby."

He added that the territory has been made aware of a bedbug situation at a boarding house often used by medical travelers in Alberta, and it's possible there might be a connection.

Bed bugs were reported at two different Northwest Territories isolation hotels. (Carolyn Kaster/The Associated Press)

Flunkie said he wants the hotel to prevent this from happening to other guests in the future.

"I think they should find out how many bedbugs are in each room and they should exterminate them. If this thing spreads then no one's going to want to stay here. It's just going to shut down … the hotel."

Flunkie's grandmother, Violet Martin, said she's worried about the conditions that her grandson is staying in.

"I don't want to go in and start fighting or anything, I was just really mad," she said.

"He's got bedbugs all over, he's isolating and they're supposed to take care of him. And to be in a room, and he's going to come out with these red marks all over, I wasn't happy about it."

Violet Martin, Aaron Flunkie's grandmother, says she is very upset with the conditions her grandson has been subjected to at the hotel. (Danielle d'Entremont/CBC)

The territorial government says that hotel staff are responsible for facility maintenance and things like pest control programs.

"We all share responsibility for keeping our guests safe throughout their time there," said Westwick.

Chateau Nova's management did not respond to CBC's requests for comment.