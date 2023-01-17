RCMP warns of communication disruption in Beaufort Delta, Sahtu regions

There seems to be communication service disruption affecting communities in the Beaufort Delta and Sahtu regions in the Northwest Territories.

In a post to Twitter just before 5 p.m. Monday, Northwestel said the company was experiencing a disruption to internet, phone, and local emergency services in Délı̨nę, Fort Good Hope, Norman Wells, and the Beaufort Delta region.

In the same post, Northwestel said it is working to restore service and will update as more information is available.

In a news release Tuesday, the N.W.T. RCMP said the outages may impact the public's ability to contact police in the event of an emergency.

People are being urged to go directly to their local RCMP detachment if they need urgent police assistance and are unable to get through to 911 or the RCMP via phone.

"Speak to an officer there, or have somebody attend the detachment on your behalf if you are unable to do so," the release says.

It also says any questions about service disruption should be directed to the local service provider.

RCMP say it's unclear how long the outage could last.

There seemed to be a similar issue earlier this month.

On the morning of Jan. 13 Northwestel said there was an issue impacting long-distance, internet, and cellular services in Délı̨nę, though local services at the time were working normally. The issue was fixed just before 5 p.m. that day.