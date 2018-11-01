Man charged with Thanksgiving firearms theft in Yellowknife taken into custody in Alberta

A man charged with stealing weapons and ammunition nearly three weeks ago in Yellowknife has been arrested and taken into custody, RCMP said.

In a news release dated Oct. 31, RCMP said they had arrested Beau Desire-Tesar in Westlock, Alberta, and brought him back to the Northwest Territories. Desire-Tesar is facing multiple charges, including theft over $5,000 and firearms related charges.

The arrest is related to robberies of guns, ammunition, and jewelry from a home on Rivett Crescent on the evening of Oct. 7 and afternoon of Oct. 8.

According to RCMP, seven guns have now been recovered, as well as some ammunition, jewelry, and other items. Some of the firearms are still unaccounted for.

In their release, RCMP stated they also arrested two other individuals in connection to the robbery:

Todd Vatcher, 27, charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime, and

Francois Parisella, 37, charged with possession of stolen property, accessory after the fact.

RCMP recently arrested a fourth suspect, Toufic Chamas, during a traffic stop, in connection with the incident, saying that they found ammunition and a stolen handgun in the vehicle. Chamas was charged with seven firearms offence, two driving related offences, and several other offences.

Last week, Chamas was the first person in Canada convicted under the Criminal Code of dangerous operation of an aircraft as a result of illegally flying a drone, in an unrelated incident, and sentenced to five days in jail and a $3,000 fine.

Desire-Tesar is in custody in Yellowknife and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2.