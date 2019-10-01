'Bear spray is for bears,' warn RCMP after multiple incidents in Yellowknife

Yellowknife RCMP are reminding people there can be serious consequences for using bear spray outside its intended purpose, after the noxious substance is suspected to have been released in a downtown apartment building Monday.

The incident marks at least the third time somebody has inappropriately used bear spray in the city since May.

"Bear spray is for bears, not to commit mischief," state the police in a news release.

RCMP say at around 5:35 p.m. Monday, they received a report of a "light odour of what is believed to be bear spray" on the third floor of an apartment building on 52 Avenue.

"Residents of the building were evacuated," state the police. "No residents suffered from the exposure. No resident was specifically targeted."

Police say there have been "a few" incidents involving bear spray lately in Yellowknife.

In late September, Chris Kaminesky, 35, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, breaking and entering with intent, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident involving bear spray at an apartment on Gitzel Street.

That incident was one of two bear-spray related events that weekend, which police believe were unrelated.

In July, Cody Sarasin, 31, was arrested after several people were sprayed with bear spray at Sunridge Place apartments on 51A Avenue. He was subsequently charged with assault with a weapon.

An unconscious woman was found on the first floor of the building in the wake of that incident.

Earlier bear spray attacks

Warning tape was placed on the playground at Range Lake elementary school in Yellowknife three years ago after eight children were treated for exposure to pepper spray after playing on it. (Chantal Dubuc/CBC)

In May 2018, three people were arrested after bear spray was discharged at Crestview Manor, on 52 Avenue, and in 2016, eight children received medical treatment after playground equipment was sprayed at Range Lake elementary school.

"Why would anybody target kids?" asked Yk1 school board superintendent Metro Huculak at the time.

After the latest incident, police warn that bear spray can be harmful to humans.

"Devices that deploy a liquid, spray, powder, gas or any other substance 'for the purpose of injuring, immobilizing, or otherwise incapacitating any person' are classified as prohibited weapons under the Criminal Code," state RCMP.

"These calls are taken seriously and they monopolize valuable resources that could be used elsewhere in the event of an actual emergency."