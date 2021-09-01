Bear spotted in Tin Can Hill walking area and around Con Mine in Yellowknife
Wildlife officials have set up signs and will set a trap to catch the bear. In the meantime, they're asking anyone who sees the bear to contact their local N.W.T. Environment and Natural Resources office.
Residents urged to contact local ENR office if they see the bear
A bear has been spotted in the walking area of Tin Can Hill and around the former Con Mine in Yellowknife.
In a Facebook post late Tuesday afternoon, the N.W.T. Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) said it has set up signs and will be setting up a trap to catch the bear.
It also urged anyone who sees a bear to contact their local ENR office right away.
"This enables our officers to respond to the situation in a timely fashion in a way that considers options for dealing with the situation and protect public safety," the statement reads.
The phone number for ENR's North Slave region office in Yellowknife is 867-873-7181.