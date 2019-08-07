ENR reminds Yellowknifers they're in 'wildlife country' after 2 scat sightings in city
Bear feces found at Rotary Park, on Niven Trail on Tuesday
A renewable resources officer with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources says there have been two reports of bear scat in Yellowknife this week and yes, this is normal.
"[Bears] are very nomadic animals," said James Williams, a renewable resources officer with the department.
"There is a historic game trail that goes through the city, or around city areas, and they are just trying to get from one point to the other."
Williams said the scat was seen in two areas of the city — on Niven Trail near the Chateau Nova hotel and in Rotary Park. He said officers investigated, and determined by the time they got there any bears that were in the area were "long gone."
A sign warning people of recent bear sightings on Tin Can Hill was also set up in that area over the August long weekend.
Williams said he doesn't know whether the scat was left by one or two bears, but because the animals do tend to cover a lot of ground, he wouldn't be surprised if there was just one culprit.
"We are always asking the public to be cautious on nature trails in the city of Yellowknife and in surrounding areas," he said.
"It's just a reminder that Yellowknife is situated in wildlife country."
Williams said especially this time of year, it's always possible somebody could come across a bear while out on the trails.
If they do, he said people in the North Slave region can report any bears or bear scat they see to the department at (867) 873-7181.
With files from Donna Lee
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.