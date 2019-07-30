Bear euthanized after killing dog at Klondike Highway rest stop

Yukon conservation officers euthanized a bear that attacked a dog at a roadside pullout on the South Klondike Highway.

An American couple were walking their dogs on leash at a rest stop at Tutshi Lake on Monday, when a black bear emerged from a ditch and attacked one of their dogs, explained Erin Loxam, a spokeswoman for Environment Yukon.

"The man fought back against the bear," Loxam said. "He suffered a minor bite. Luckily he did not require any follow up medical treatment. However unfortunately the dog did not survive."

Yukon conservation officers found a bear "acting in a predatory, stalking manner" when they arrived at the scene, and put the bear down, Loxam said.

The incident took place on a stretch of the South Klondike Highway in British Columbia. The investigation has been handed over to conservation officers from B.C.