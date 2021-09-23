Skip to Main Content
Bear with 2 cubs charges person in Yellowknife, no injuries reported

N.W.T. Environment officials say a bear and two cubs were seen near Great Slave Helicopters, and that staff were able to scare the bears away with noise deterrents.

A file photo of a black bear. The N.W.T. Department of Environment and Natural Resources says a bear and two cubs were seen near Great Slave Helicopters in Yellowknife. No injuries were reported. (CBC)

A bear made an "aggressive charge" toward a person near Great Slave Helicopters in Yellowknife.

That's according to a Facebook post by the Northwest Territories' Environment and Natural Resources Department Thursday morning.

The department reported a sighting of a bear and two cubs near Great Slave Helicopters, on Dickens St. near Old Airport Road, but did not say when the bears were spotted.

Great Slave Helicopters is on Dickens St., just off Old Airport Road. (Google Maps/CBC)

The post says Environment Department staff were able to scare the bears away using noise deterrents, and that a fence prevented harm from being done to the bystander.

There have been a number of bear sightings in Yellowknife this summer, and at least three bears have been killed.

The department is warning residents to remain cautious.

