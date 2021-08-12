'Just chaos' unfolds at Fort Chipewyan cemetery after bear interrupts 2 funerals

There were some anxious moments at the Fort Chipewyan, Alta., cemetery on Saturday.

Two funerals were held that day to remember the lives of Billy Castor and Heather Paquette.

Instead of having two services in the northern Alberta community, the families opted to do them on the same day, explained Alice Rigney, who attended the funeral with Castor's widow, Louise. Rigney said they had a service at the church, with a priest that was flown in.

Then they headed to the cemetery, which is right across from the school, and about the size of a baseball field. The two groups were paying their last respects on either side of the cemetery, when in the midst of burying their loved ones, an uninvited guest appeared.

"All of a sudden someone at the other end … yelled 'Bear,' and everybody just looked up," said Rigney.

About 50 people, including some children and elders, were present, she said, and many began yelling and running.

"Then we see the bear … running on the far side of the cemetery, and these guys are chasing it with shovels. I mean, it was just chaos, because we really didn't know where the bear was going to go."

Bear was 'just zooming' by

Rigney said there were fears the bear might be a danger to elders with limited mobility. The animal ended up running out of the cemetery and into a neighbourhood before heading back into the forest.

"Thank goodness there was a gate on the other side," she said, adding the bear went through it and ran toward a neighborhood where "there's lots of kids and lots of dogs."

"A friend of mine said she was taking her dog outside just about that time for a walk. And she said, this bear just was zooming by her yard."

Rigney said the incident was exciting, and for a moment, "kind of took away from the, you know, sullen scene."

"[The service] got back to normal after the bear was out, and the burials continued," she said.

Rigney also said she'd like to see more done when it comes to bear management in the community of about 850. She said bears have become a nuisance in recent years, coming to town more often.

Rigney said she's even seen them close to her place.

"They've been seen walking up the hill. So you really kind of got to be careful, especially for those that walk around at night and or evening, or walk on the highway."