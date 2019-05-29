Skip to Main Content
Fort Liard man wasn't killed by bear, says N.W.T. coroner
The final autopsy results in the death of Floyd Diamond-C near Fort Liard in May are not in, but the N.W.T. chief coroner says a bear attack was not the cause of death.

Floyd Diamond-C was found dead May 8; N.W.T. coroner's office continues investigation

The N.W.T. coroner's office now says Floyd Diamond-C, found dead May 8 near Fort Liard, was not killed by a bear. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

The N.W.T. Office of the Chief Coroner says a man found dead near Fort Liard, N.W.T., on May 8 was not killed by a bear, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

Floyd Diamond-C was found dead in Big Creek by his son, who reported that he had to scare away a nearby bear when he found him. His son said Diamond-C had not been heard from in at least two weeks.

The press release says Diamond-C was last seen April 24 in Fort Liard.

It says Diamond-C's body suffered from "extensive post-mortem animal scavenging."

The coroner service investigation continues with assistance from the RCMP and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

