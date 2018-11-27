2 dead after suspected bear attack in central Yukon, RCMP says
Police and the territory's coroner service are investigating the suspected attack that happened Monday.
Yukon RCMP and the territory's coroner are investigating a suspected bear attack that left two people dead northeast of Mayo, near the N.W.T. border.
Police say it happened on Monday.
No other details have been reported, and the names of the deceased have not been released.
In a statement, police say Environment Yukon is also involved in the investigation and more information will be released soon.