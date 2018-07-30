Skip to Main Content
No injuries after humans pawed by bears inside Alaska park

Alaska park officials say two incidents happened recently where bears actually reached out and touched humans, something that hasn't happened for two decades.

One of two little bears plays on a tree at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany on April 19, 2018. 'Subadult' bears in Katmai National Park & Preserve and Katmailand's Brooks Lodge in Alaska pawed two people recently, according to reports. (Martin Meissner/AP)

KTUU-TV reports Katmai National Park & Preserve said last week that a bear pawed a visitor's pant leg after approaching the visitor in a curious manner at Brooks Camp. A second bear that was being chased by another bear pawed an employee of Katmailand's Brooks Lodge.

The National Park Service said in a news release that neither case led to injury to the people involved.

Officials say both cases involved young bears known as "subadults," a high number of which are now concentrated around Brooks Camp. The National Park Service says the last time the numbers were this high was in the mid-2000s.

