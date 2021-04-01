Beading workshops bring police, elders and children together at some N.W.T. schools

It isn't the usual kind of work police do.

In their latest initiative, the Yellowknife RCMP Community Policing Unit teamed up with elders to host beading workshops at 14 different schools in Yellowknife, Ndilo and Dettah.

"I really saw that a lot of kids enjoyed doing crafts like beading or mitt making and I thought it would be a neat project for the RCMP and elders to do with the kids," said Const. Heather Cosenzo, who spearheaded the project.

Three hundred beading kits were created for the initiative. Each one included needles, thread, beads, a hide cloth, fabric, scissors and a few pieces of leather.

Kathy Paul-Drover was one of the elders invited to teach students as part of a beading workshop hosted by the RCMP. (Alice Twa/CBC)

Elders Kathy Paul-Drover and Patsy Krutko helped guide the workshops, and would sometimes go back after the initial session to help children finish their work.

The last workshop was held this past week, and Cosenzo said all the extra supplies would be donated to the schools so more students can participate.

"All of our sessions were only between an hour and two hours long so it's not enough time for kids to finish and hopefully, with these extra kits, the whole class can participate and learn this skill," she said.

"Part of my job in community policing is crime prevention, interacting with the public and showing everyone that we're part of the community too and making sure that kids know they can always come when they need help with anything."