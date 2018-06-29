Police searching for missing Hay River woman

Police in British Columbia are asking for help locating a missing woman from Hay River, N.W.T.

Brittany Martel, 27, lives in West Kelowna, B.C. but police believe she was planning to hitchhike to the Northwest Territories and may be travelling with a man, according to an RCMP news release issued Friday afternoon.

The release said Martel was last in contact with her family on June 14th and was last seen in Surrey, B.C. the same day.

Martel's last post on social media was on June 22, but her cell phone is no longer functional.

Martel is an Indigenous woman who is described as being five feet four inches tall, weighing approximately 141 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair, with orange streaks.

Anyone with information on Martel's whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department.