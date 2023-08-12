Wildfire in Nunavut prompts state of emergency at Bathurst Inlet

The Nunavut government has declared a state of emergency in the Bathurst Inlet area because of a wildfire, and has issued an evacuation order for anybody in the area.

A news release issued on Friday says the minister of Community and Government Services made the emergency declaration a day earlier under Nunavut's Emergency Measures Act.

The release does not provide details about the fire that's burning above the treeline, other than saying it started on Wednesday. It does not state the fire's size nor its distance from Bathurst Inlet, nor whether anybody has been flown out of the area.

Nobody lives at Bathurst Inlet year-round anymore, but there's a summer lodge there at the former Hudson's Bay trading post, and a small community of seasonal residents.

Boyd Warner lives in Alberta and is one of the owners of the Bathurst Inlet Lodge. He's at home in Alberta right now, but has been in touch with people at Bathurst Inlet about what he described as a rare tundra fire.

"It sounds like they're going to get the fire under control, but this time yesterday was not looking very good," he said on Friday afternoon.

Warner said the fire at one point was about three kilometres from the lodge. There were no guests at the lodge, but he's grateful there were others in Bathurst Inlet to report the fire, or "we could've just went there and the whole lodge would've been gone."

Warner said a local mining company was using one of its helicopters to help douse the flames on Friday, and that they were apparently making good headway.

He's been going to Bathurst Inlet for decades, and said he's seen a tundra fire only once before. He also says that Inuit at Bathurst Inlet this year have told him they've never seen things so dry. There's been almost no rain all summer, he said.

Land unusually dry this year

"Normally you can walk across the tundra you probably want to wear rubber boots, and this year it's so dry, it's just walking on cornflakes so to speak — it's just crunchy," he said.

"In all my years, I have never seen that."

In a statement about the state of emergency in Bathurst Inlet, Nunavut's Minister of Community and Government Services David Joanasie drew a link to the changing climate.

"Inuit have been expressing their concerns around the rapidly changing environment in the Arctic for years and wildfires are another unfortunate example of the effects of climate change," he said.

The state of emergency will be in effect until Aug. 23.