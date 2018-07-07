More than hoops: Basketball camp in Yellowknife aims to empower youth

Basketball NWT is holding a camp in Yellowknife this weekend, where youth across the territory will not only learn skills on the court, but also mental health awareness, nutrition and sports psychology.

There will be 90 students from 12 N.W.T. communities participating in this weekend's Empower Basketball Camp.

Cole Marshall, the technical director and coach for Basketball NWT, said the camp is a way to try to "empower our youth."

Given the high rate of suicides among northern youth, Marshall said this is a positive way for students between grades 7 and 11 to have a chance to speak with skilled mental health professionals.

"We didn't think that just standing by and waiting for that to happen was the right idea."

Even for kids who aren't struggling, the camp is a chance for them to learn what mental health is and what they can do within their community to help.

Mental health is an issue that is gaining awareness in sports throughout the North.

Graeme Ryder, a former Basketball NWT player and current coach in Alberta, will be assisting in coaching the youth. He's looking forward to teaching the kids new basketball skills, and encouraging them. He plans to tell them that even though they're from small northern communities, they can still go somewhere with basketball and in life.

"I think sport, and basketball specifically, can be used as a kind of a vehicle to help them sort of steer and get some awareness out there," said Ryder.

"And kind of just create a positive atmosphere for them to be involved in."

'Deal of a lifetime'

Basketball NWT found more than $50,000 to fully fund the 75 youth from outside of Yellowknife to attend the camp.

The money pays for the kids' plane tickets, accommodations, lunches and jerseys. The only things the kids need to pay for is the $40 registration, breakfast and dinner.

"If you were someone from Ulukhaktok or Tuktoyaktuk coming to Yellowknife and you only had to pay $40, that's pretty much the deal of a lifetime," said Marshall.

"We wanted to make sure that kids weren't priced out to come to a camp like this."

The funding came from the territory's Department of Municipal and Community Affairs and the City of Yellowknife.

"I don't think the kids realize it at the moment, but this is a big deal. And, the fact that they're a part of the first camp that we do like this, they're going to get a jersey to go home with and be able to say they were a part of the inaugural one," Marshall said.

The camp is from July 6 to 8 and will be held at Weledeh Catholic School.