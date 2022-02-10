N.W.T. man who had COVID-19 twice urges others to get vaccinated

When vaccines started rolling out across the country, Barry Gully was still living in his home community of Colville Lake, N.W.T.

"So I was thinking, you know, Colville Lake is such a small community, so we're kind of remote," Gully said. "I don't think it'll come to Colville Lake, I don't need my vaccine."

Gully wasn't just being complacent, he was a bit vaccine hesitant too.

"Listening to the news… I guess everyone's body is different, reacted differently to the vaccine," he told Lawrence Nayally, the host of Trail's End. "And so you kind of like, have that fear in the back of your mind thinking… should I or shouldn't I get it?"

Now that he's had COVID-19, not once but twice — and after Colville Lake has recovered from a major outbreak last fall — he's telling everyone to get their shots.

Round one

Gully's first round with COVID-19 was late last August, before he got vaccinated and during the N.W.T.'s wave of Delta-driven cases. He got walloped.

"It was like nausea, like a really really bad cold. I lost my sense of smell and taste of food… loss of appetite. And almost like flu-like symptoms, I was getting shortness of breath and where my chest was, like, really tight."

Our Lady of the Snows Church in Colville Lake, N.W.T., pictured in January 2020. Gully initially didn't think the virus would reach the remote community. (John Last/CBC)

Gully was working in Norman Wells at the time.

His employer put him up in an isolation hotel and Gully says nurses called to check in on him a couple of times daily

He says "it was quite a journey." He felt fatigued and feverish … to the point where he hallucinated.

Round two

Once Gully recovered, he got his first COVID-19 vaccination as soon as he could, that September. The first dose gave him a sore arm for a couple of days, Gully said.

"When I got the second vaccine, there was no symptoms whatsoever. Everything was OK."

Gully said nurses told him that double dose protected him when he learned he had contracted COVID-19 again in January.

"I had no symptoms, nothing. I was 100 per cent good and I told the nurse, and I explained it. I don't even have any symptoms, like whereas the first time I had it truly bad?"

Gully says that's why he's telling everyone to get vaccinated.

Vaccines 'the best weapon'

Vaccine researcher and family physician Dr. Iris Gorfinkel says, based on the timing, Gully's second round with COVID-19 was probably Omicron.

The variant is less likely to result in several illness, she said, especially in those who are vaccinated.

The concern, she says, is that Omicron spreads easily, and people who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms can still spread the virus to more vulnerable people who could end up being hospitalized.

That's something Gully said he was concerned about when he got COVID-19 the second time, so he was careful about isolating.

Dr. Iris Gorfinkel is a Toronto-based family physician. (Craig Chivers/CBC)

Asked whether Gully may have also been protected by natural immunity from his previous bout with COVID-19, Gorfinkel said that it's possible, but that immunity tends to wane fairly quickly as new variants develop.

It's a problem with coronaviruses in general, she said.

"The immunity to coronaviruses doesn't last forever. It seems to fade. It's nothing like chicken pox, right? You get chicken pox as a child, you're immune to it for life."

However, she says Gully is right to encourage others to get the jab, based on his experience and the science.

"Vaccines are the best tool, the best weapon, the best protection we have [for] minimizing the risk of being hospitalized," she said.

Gully said he too thinks some people aren't taking the potential for illness seriously enough, which was his attitude before he got sick.

"But when I caught it, man, it was rough," Gully said, referring to his first round, unvaccinated.

"Even though you don't go out, you just stay at home, still just go out and get your needle. It's really important, OK?"