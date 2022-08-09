Mixed emotions at the 2023 Yukon Quest sign-up Barkfest

At the top of the world, in the Yukon wilderness, an epic winter sports event takes place every February: the Yukon Quest sled dog races.

For Illana Kingsley, watching the race became a family tradition.

"I've been following the quest since [my husband and I] lived in Fairbanks, Alaska, in 2003," she said.

Earlier this year, after a nearly 40-year union, the race's two governing boards — one in Alaska, one in Yukon — said they will no longer work with each other, meaning the race will no longer cross the border between the two countries.

Librarian by day, musher by night, Kingsley has been running dogs for almost 30 years. (Sissi De Flaviis/CBC)

"It's really sad for the two countries to decide that they don't want to play together. I think it's unfortunate for the mushers," said Kingsley.

Librarian by day, musher by night, Kingsley has been running dogs for almost 30 years, including at the Yukon Quest.

On Saturday, at the 2023 Musher Sign-Up Barkfest event, she registered for next year's YQ 250 race.

Next year, the Yukon Quest will be running three races between Whitehorse and Dawson City instead of crossing the border to Alaska. The Yukon Quest will begin in Whitehorse on Feb.11, 2023. (Sissi De Flaviis/CBC)

"I hope the boards will come together for the mushers and there will be another Quest 1000 at some point in time," said Kingsley, adding she supports the extended rest time for dogs which was one of the key points of dispute between the boards.

During the Saturday event, located between the Old Fire Hall and the Yukon Quest office, families and bystanders enjoyed the sunny weather, a fundraiser barbecue, and a dry-land race while interested mushers signed up for the race.

During the three-hour festival, families, mushers, and Whitehorse residents got to enjoy the sunny weather, barbecue and a dry-land race where mushers and dogs ran along the Yukon River. (Sissi De Flaviis/CBC)

Connor McMann, soon-to-be a three times Yukon Quest racer, signed up at the in-person event as well. He said he didn't mind the board's divorce as the shorter distances could incite more people to sign up.

"I think it's exciting. It gives a bunch of chances for some other mushers to get in and experience some longer distance and kind of work within their comfort zones or push them," he said.

"I'm very excited about the finish line being in Dawson."

In 2023, the race will cover 550 miles between Whitehorse and Dawson City, Yukon. It will be broken into three races through four communities in the Yukon, following historic northern travel routes.