N.W.T. MP hails new barge project to make northern shipping safer

The N.W.T. government is getting four new double-hulled barges that two northern politicians believe will make shipping in the territory safer and more efficient.

N.W.T. MP Michael McLeod made the announcement while at a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Marine Training Centre in Hay River over the weekend.

"Most of the fuel or petroleum delivered to the Mackenzie River watershed is being carried out right now in single-hulled barges," said McLeod in an interview after the announcement.

"The risk of a fuel spill is always potentially increased when fuel is carried in [these types of] barges."

The federal government is kicking in 75 per cent of the project, or $19.5 million. The rest of the money will be the territorial government's responsibility, making the project worth around $26 million total.

The money is coming from the federal government's Oceans Protections Plan, a $1.5-billion initiative to protect the country's coastline and waterways. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau originally announced the Oceans Protections Plan in November 2016 in response to an oil spill off the coast of B.C. earlier that fall.

Minister eyes barges for 2020 shipping season

The territorial government will also handle the logistics of procuring the barges. Infrastructure Minister Wally Schumann says they have already been designed, and will not only protect the environment, but they'll make shipping more efficient.

"They are going to be able to carry diesel fuel, gasoline and jet fuel below deck and heavy cargo on top," he said. "This is going to allow us to make less trips on the ocean section and up and down the river section because we'll be able to carry multiple things on one barge."

Schumann said this should help relieve pressure on Marine Transport Services' busy barge schedule.

Last year, Infrastructure Minister Wally Schumann announced his department was planning to purchase two double-hulled barges. That project went to tender but was cancelled this spring. Schumann said that's because his department decided to apply for money for the barges through the Oceans Protections Plan instead.

Schumann said it will take about a year to construct the barges, so he hopes they hit the water by the 2020 shipping season.