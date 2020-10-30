Dene woman makes bannock and Klik sandwiches for her husband — and he loves them
These canned-meat sandwiches are a perfect snack for people out on the land
When it comes to rugged recipes, this one might be king.
A bannock and canned-meat sandwich is simple, but hearty, and perfect for people hard at work while out on the land.
Just ask Yellowknife's Melissa Sangris.
"These sandwiches were always a staple, especially when we are out at our family cabin," she said in an interview on Facebook messenger.
"Canned Klik and Spam are readily available as they keep well ... with the bannock ingredients," she added.
Her husband loves them.
"I made five for the road and he came back with one ... and ate it the next [day] for breakfast," Sangris said.
If you are going to make one, a thick slice of the meat is best. And whatever you do, don't try to substitute the bannock with bread or a bun.
"In my opinion for Klik sandwiches it should be bannock, as bread and buns tend to get soggy. That's why I only put three ingredients: Bannock, Klik and a bit of mustard."
Sangris decided to share her love of bannock and Klik on CBC North's Facebook page: The Arctic Kitchen.
That's where you'll find her full recipe for her homemade bannock.
"Nothing better than bannock and Klik ... bologna is close but klik is still best," said one member.
"Deadly!" said another.
Sangris couldn't agree more; these sandwiches mean a lot to her and are more than just a quick energy boost when at the cabin.
"People enjoy them because they grew up on them, especially when out on the land or camping," she said.
"It provokes happy memories."
