Couple who snuck into Yukon community for vaccine pleads guilty to breaking pandemic rules

Two people who snuck into the small Yukon community of Beaver Creek earlier this year, and posed as locals to get doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have pleaded guilty to charges under Yukon's Civil Emergency Measures Act (CEMA).

Rod and Ekaterina Baker of Vancouver entered guilty pleas in Yukon Territorial Court Wednesday morning, to a charge each of failing to adhere to an entry declaration form and failing to self-isolate.

Each charge comes with a maximum penalty of a $500 fine plus a $75 victim surcharge, six months in jail, or both.

The couple initially attended court on Wednesday by phone. Judge Michael Cozens questioned the "appropriateness" of that, and the proceedings were briefly paused to arrange for the Bakers to instead appear by video.

The Bakers shot to infamy in January after flying to Whitehorse and, flouting a mandatory 14-day self-isolation requirement, chartering a plane to remote Beaver Creek. There, they posed as local motel workers to take advantage of a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the community.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the Bakers arrived in Whitehorse on Jan. 19 and signed a mandatory declaration form, stating that they would be isolating in the city. Yukon laws required anybody arriving to isolate for 14 days on arrival.

The Bakers — who said the purpose for their visit to Yukon was tourism and education — spent just two days in Whitehorse before taking a private charter to Beaver Creek. Rod Baker had booked that flight three days before the couple flew to Yukon.

Beaver Creek is located about 450 kilometres northwest of Whitehorse near the Alaska border. It's home to about 100 people, many of whom are citizens of White River First Nation.

Yukon had prioritized Beaver Creek, along with other remote communities, for vaccination due to its vulnerability to COVID-19.

When they got to Beaver Creek, the Bakers went to the local community hall where a mobile vaccination clinic was set up. Rod Baker had earlier booked their vaccination appointments online.

Then, that same day, they returned to Whitehorse and went directly to the city's airport. They were met by Yukon CEMA officers as they were getting ready to board a flight to Vancouver.

Rod Baker at the time was the president and CEO of the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, which owns more than 20 casinos across the country. He resigned shortly after the story broke. Ekaterina Baker is an actress.

White River First Nation has expressed outrage over the incident, slamming the Bakers' actions as a display of privilege and disrespect and calling for the harshest penalty possible. The call has been echoed by a number of Yukon leaders.