Journeyman baker makes a fresh batch of doughnuts. Here's how to do it

They don't make doughnuts like they used to.

In the good old days doughnuts were always freshly handmade.

Now, some big chain doughnut shops cook them from frozen. And while those are still delicious, they aren't the same.

Just ask journeyman baker Joe Caidler of Norman Wells, N.W.T. He's been baking in mines and at stores for over a decade and says he loves homemade doughnuts.

"They just taste so good," Caidler said to CBC on Facebook messenger. "Freshly baked stuff always does."

And now, during COVID-19, Caidler says there's nothing better than fresh doughnuts.

"I think even more, due the pandemic, people turn to food … and doughnuts are always popular."

These doughnuts are cake doughnuts — there's no yeast involved.

"Cake doughnuts are made with baking powder and baking soda," Caidler said.

Joe Caidler is a journeyman baker who has worked in mines and grocery stores. (Submitted by Joe Caidler)

He shared a picture and the recipe on our Facebook group: The Arctic Kitchen — and mouths began to water.

"They look so good, my gosh," said one member of the group.

"Yes! I am ready for the [doughnut] eating contest! Looking delicious and fresh!" wrote another.

And fresh they are!

Caidler says a baker in Quebec gave him this recipe.

We hope you enjoy it.

¼ cup melted shortening.

1 cup granulated sugar.

Mix well, then add: 2 eggs and ½ tsp. vanilla. Blend.

4 ½ cups all purpose flour.

2 tsp. baking soda.

2 tsp. baking powder.

1 tsp salt.

1 tsp nutmeg.

Stir dry ingredients into sugar mixture with 1 ½ cups buttermilk or sour milk. Chill dough until stiff enough to roll out

Roll out ⅓ inch thick on lightly floured surface. Cut with floured doughnut cutter. Fry until golden brown on both sides

The recipe make about three dozen doughnuts.