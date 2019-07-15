Stomach illness circulating in Baker Lake, health dept. warns

A stomach illness is circulating in Baker Lake, Nunavut.

In a press release Monday, the territorial health department said the illness may travel quickly through the community. The illness, which officials said is not unusual at this time of year, can lead to nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, fever, and diarrhea.

Anyone showing symptoms is advised to rest and drink fluids. Anyone experiencing vomiting or diarrhea is advised to not prepare meals for others as doing so could spread the illness.

According to the press release, the best ways to prevent the spread of stomach illness are to:

Wash your hands often.

Cough and sneeze into your sleeve.

Wash your hands after changing a baby's diaper.

Keep surfaces such as countertops and doorknobs clean by wiping with hot water and soap.

People with symptoms lasting longer than 48 hours should visit their health centre.