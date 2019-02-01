After fire, 2 sewage trucks set to be flown into Baker Lake

Baker Lake, Nunavut, is on track to get two replacement sewage trucks after a fire tore through the hamlet's municipal garage, causing significant damage.

The hamlet found the two trucks in the south. The territorial government will help fly them into the community, said Lorne Kusugak, Nunavut's Minister of Community and Government Services.

Six of Baker Lake's sewage trucks were destroyed in the Tuesday morning fire, as well as two loaders, a Caterpillar D6 bulldozer and a garbage truck.

"The priority right now is the sewage trucks," said Kusugak.

"It's not like going to a Chevy dealer and getting a pickup truck," said Kusugak. "We will help with the logistics of getting them from where they are into the community by aircraft as soon as time allows us to do that."

Baker Lake is now operating with one sewage truck.

The estimated cost of the damage to the garage is still unknown, said Lorne Kusugak, Nunavut's Minister of Community and Government Services. (Submitted by Arlene Ikinilik )

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, which has three projects in the territory, has also offered the community one of its sewage vehicles.

There were no reports of serious injuries as a result of the fire. Two firefighters were taken to the health centre for examination.

Kusugak said the cost of damage caused by the fire has yet to be determined.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.