Power goes out in parts of Baker Lake, Nunavut, after 'incident with a pole'

About 250 people in Baker Lake, Nunavut, were without power on Thursday evening after an "incident with a pole," according to Qulliq Energy Corp.

The company said in a tweet just before 6 p.m. that crews were investigating.

A later tweet said that additional crews would need to be sent from Rankin Inlet "as soon as possible" and that workers in Baker Lake were trying in the meantime to get customers reconnected.

"Local operators are doing all they can," the company said in a tweet.

The temperature in the community on Thursday evening was around -26 C.

BAKER LAKE: Feeder will remain off until additional crews arrive in the community to repair the power poles. There are approximately 250 customers without power. Local operators are doing all they can. Updates to follow. Thank you for your patience! —@QulliqEnergy

Baker Lake resident Freddie Oovayuk posted a video to Facebook on Thursday evening that appears to show a power pole knocked over and leaning against a building.