Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North

Power goes out in parts of Baker Lake, Nunavut, after 'incident with a pole'

About 250 people in Baker Lake, Nunavut, were without power on Thursday evening after an "incident with a pole," according to Qulliq Energy Corp.

Crews being sent from Rankin Inlet 'as soon as possible,' sasy Qulliq Energy Corp.

CBC News ·
Baker Lake Nunavut, in 2019. About 250 residents were without power on Thursday evening, according to Qulliq Energy Corp. (Travis Burke/CBC)

About 250 people in Baker Lake, Nunavut, were without power on Thursday evening after an "incident with a pole," according to Qulliq Energy Corp.

The company said in a tweet just before 6 p.m. that crews were investigating. 

A later tweet said that additional crews would need to be sent from Rankin Inlet "as soon as possible" and that workers in Baker Lake were trying in the meantime to get customers reconnected.

"Local operators are doing all they can," the company said in a tweet.

The temperature in the community on Thursday evening was around -26 C.

Baker Lake resident Freddie Oovayuk posted a video to Facebook on Thursday evening that appears to show a power pole knocked over and leaning against a building.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now