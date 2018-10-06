Skip to Main Content
RCMP investigating Baker Lake house fire as arson

No one was injured in a Baker Lake, Nunavut, house fire on Sept. 30, but police are asking anyone with information to contact them as they believe the incident was arson.

No one injured in Sept. 30 fire, but police asking for information

RCMP said the fire happened at 4025 4th Crescent in Baker Lake, Nunavut. (RCMP)

RCMP in Nunavut are treating a Baker Lake, Nunavut house fire as arson.

Police were called to the fire around around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 30, at 4025 4th Crescent, according to a news release RCMP issued Saturday.

The initial investigation has determined that the fire was set deliberately, according to an RCMP news release.

There was no one in the home at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt, police say. 

However, the inside of the home had "extensive" damage, according to RCMP.

The Nunavut Fire Marshal's Office is helping RCMP with the ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fire, or who may have seen suspicious activity around the time it happened, to contact the Baker Lake RCMP detachment at 867-793-0123 or call Crime Stoppers at  1-800-222-8477.

