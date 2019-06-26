Boil-water advisory in effect for Baker Lake, Nunavut

Health officials in Nunavut are advising people in Baker Lake to boil their tap water.

The Department of Health issued a boil water advisory for the community on Wednesday afternoon, saying it's a precautionary measure due to levels of turbidity, or cloudiness, in the water.

The department says all tap water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute if it's going to be used for drinking, preparing infant formula, preparing juices and ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, cooking or brushing teeth.

Water should be boiled in a pot or a kettle on the stove, or in an electric kettle that does not automatically shut off, the department says.

A boil-water advisory was issued for another Nunavut community, Kugluktuk, on Tuesday.