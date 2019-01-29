Municipal garage fire in Baker Lake a 'dire situation,' says SAO

A fire has broken out at the municipal garage in Baker Lake, Nunavut.

According to the hamlet's senior administrative officer, Sheldon Dorey, the fire is still burning at Garage No. 6, but firefighters have it under control.

Dorey said they haven't declared a state of emergency yet, but he called the fire a "dire situation." He also said community members will have to take it easy when it comes to requesting municipal services at the moment.

Two loaders and six sewage trucks were located in the garage at the time of the fire, and Dorey said it's unclear if they have sustained damage. The community's water trucks were not housed in the garage and are safe.

Dorey said no one is believed to have been inside the structure at the time of the fire.