Man arrested in Nunavut in connection with Saskatchewan homicide

A 33-year-old man wanted in connection with a homicide in Saskatchewan was arrested in Baker Lake, Nunavut.

According to Baker Lake RCMP, Corey Clarke was arrested Thursday, and remains in custody following a bail hearing.

Earlier this week, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for Clarke, who had been charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman in Prince Albert, Sask.

The body of Natasha Ross, 29, was found in late May, with an autopsy later confirming her death was a homicide.

At the time that the Canada-wide warrant was issued, it was believed that Clarke was in the area of Prince Albert or La Ronge, Sask.

Baker Lake, a hamlet in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut, is more than 2,500 kilometres away.

Nunavut RCMP say arrangements are being made with Prince Albert police to transport Clarke back to Saskatchewan.