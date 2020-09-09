Boil water advisory lifted for Baker Lake
The government of Nunavut has lifted its boil water advisory for Baker Lake, Nunavut, after a week.
The advisory was put in place on Sept. 2
The Nunavut Department of Health had issued the advisory as a "precautionary measure," as a result of high turbidity levels, or cloudy water.
In a news release Wednesday, the Nunavut government said the advisory has been lifted, which means residents don't have to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it.