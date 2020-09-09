Skip to Main Content
Boil water advisory lifted for Baker Lake
North·New

Boil water advisory lifted for Baker Lake

The government of Nunavut has lifted its boil water advisory for Baker Lake, Nunavut, after a week.

The advisory was put in place on Sept. 2

CBC News ·
The boil water advisory for Baker Lake, Nunavut, has been lifted as of Wednesday. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

The boil water advisory for the hamlet of Baker Lake in Nunavut has been lifted.

The advisory was put in place a week ago on Sept. 2

The Nunavut Department of Health had issued the advisory as a "precautionary measure," as a result of high turbidity levels, or cloudy water.

In a news release Wednesday, the Nunavut government said the advisory has been lifted, which means residents don't have to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now