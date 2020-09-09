Boil water advisory lifted for Baker Lake

The boil water advisory for the hamlet of Baker Lake in Nunavut has been lifted.

The advisory was put in place a week ago on Sept. 2.

The Nunavut Department of Health had issued the advisory as a "precautionary measure," as a result of high turbidity levels, or cloudy water.

In a news release Wednesday, the Nunavut government said the advisory has been lifted, which means residents don't have to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it.