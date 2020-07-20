Boil water advisory lifted in Baker Lake
Nunavut's Department of Health said the advisory, which was a 'precautionary measure,' has been lifted.
A boil water advisory issued for Baker Lake, Nunavut, several weeks ago has been lifted.
The Department of Health issued an update in a news release on Monday.
The advisory was put in place on June 29, as a "precautionary measure," due to high turbidity (cloudiness) in water.
As of Monday, the health department said it was no longer necessary to boil water before drinking or cooking with it.