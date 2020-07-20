Skip to Main Content
Boil water advisory lifted in Baker Lake
North

Boil water advisory lifted in Baker Lake

Nunavut's Department of Health said the advisory, which was a 'precautionary measure,' has been lifted.

Advisory lifted on Monday, says Nunavut's Department of Health

CBC News ·

A boil water advisory issued for Baker Lake, Nunavut, several weeks ago has been lifted.

The Department of Health issued an update in a news release on Monday.

The advisory was put in place on June 29, as a "precautionary measure," due to high turbidity (cloudiness) in water.

As of Monday, the health department said it was no longer necessary to boil water before drinking or cooking with it.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now